Watch an epic food fight break out at a Nashville grocery store

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 1:51 pm
Food fight breaks out at Nashville grocery store
WATCH: The fight broke out at the Inglewood Kroger on Monday night after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her.

A cleanup in Aisle 5 was definitely needed after a Monday night food brawl erupted in a Nashville grocery store.

In widely shared video of the food fight, a jug of red juice can be seen flying into a cashier’s head. The employee appears to pick up a can of perishable food, sending it flying towards the culprit.

The fight reportedly started after a 15-year-old shopper thought the cashier was talking about her.

“Is this real life?” witness Amanda Cook, who was waiting in line to pay with her three-year-old child, told WSMV-TV. “Once the juice started flying, I was like, ‘Oh, this is good.'”

READ MORE: La Tomatina — Epic tomato fight leaves Spanish town stained by saucy skirmish

According to Cook, the teenager left the Kroger in Nashville’s Inglewood neighbourhood and came back with another woman. That was when groceries started flying.

Story continues below advertisement
“It escalated really quickly,” Cook said. “[It] created, literally, like, a grocery fight.

“The customer threw the juice first, and then the cashier reached down and got the groceries that the man had already bought and was throwing them back at the customer.”

In a statement released to the broadcast station, Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads called it an “unfortunate incident.”

“We are working closely with the Metro Police Department and providing them with any information they need,” Eads said. “We are unable to comment further on employee matters.”

READ MORE: Falling tree crushes passing car in Atlanta highway dashcam video

To Cook, the incident was funny, but she was glad nothing worse happened.

“No one got hurt or anything, but my child is traumatized,” she said. “Thank God they didn’t have a gun or knife or something.”

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
