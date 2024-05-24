Menu

World

Missouri politician says daughter, son-in-law killed in Haiti gang attack

By Brendan O'Brien Reuters
Posted May 24, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Haiti’s medical system nears collapse'
Haiti’s medical system nears collapse
WATCH: Haiti's medical system nears collapse – Apr 23, 2024
Three missionaries from Missions in Haiti, Inc., an Oklahoma-based group, were shot and killed in an ambush by a gang in Haiti, the organization said on Friday.

The three missionaries were holed up in a house when gang members began shooting at the residence at about 9 p.m. CST Thursday, the group said in two Facebook posts.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Missouri State Representative Ben Baker said his daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy were killed while working as full-time missionaries.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” he said on the social media site.

Click to play video: 'Haiti’s main international airport reopens after gang violence prompted closure'
Haiti’s main international airport reopens after gang violence prompted closure
© 2024 Reuters

