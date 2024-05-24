Missouri politician says daughter, son-in-law killed in Haiti gang attack

Send this page to someone via email

Three missionaries from Missions in Haiti, Inc., an Oklahoma-based group, were shot and killed in an ambush by a gang in Haiti, the organization said on Friday.

The three missionaries were holed up in a house when gang members began shooting at the residence at about 9 p.m. CST Thursday, the group said in two Facebook posts.

Missouri State Representative Ben Baker said his daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy were killed while working as full-time missionaries.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” he said on the social media site.