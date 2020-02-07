Suspects sought in reported jewelry store robbery at Oakville Place mall

Halton Regional Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a reported jewelry store robbery at Oakville Place mall.
Officers were called to the Peoples Jewellers store at the mall on Thursday night for reports of a robbery. According to police, two suspects entered the mall around 9 p.m. wearing white hazmat-type suits and black balaclavas and went into the jewelry store.
Once inside, one suspect is reported to have begun smashing a display case with a crowbar. The other suspect allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher directly at the store’s surveillance cameras.
Police say both suspects ransacked the display case and then fled the mall in a dark-coloured SUV.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have released surveillance camera images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
