Crime

Suspects sought in reported jewelry store robbery at Oakville Place mall

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:41 am
Halton police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a reported jewelry store robbery at Oakville Place. .
Halton Regional Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a reported jewelry store robbery at Oakville Place mall.​

Officers were called to the Peoples Jewellers store at the mall on Thursday night for reports of a robbery. According to police, two suspects entered the mall around 9 p.m. wearing white hazmat-type suits and black balaclavas and went into the jewelry store.

Once inside, one suspect is reported to have begun smashing a display case with a crowbar. The other suspect allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher directly at the store’s surveillance cameras.

Police say both suspects ransacked the display case and then fled the mall in a dark-coloured SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have released surveillance camera images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

