Crime

Police looking for suspects after 2 reported robberies in west Hamilton

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 11:02 am
Hamilton police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with two reported restaurant robberies on Wednesday.
Hamilton police are looking for two male suspects in connection with two reported robberies in the city’s west end on Wednesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police say two men in disguise went into a Subway restaurant on Main Street near Cootes Drive. According to police, one of the men distracted people inside the restaurant, while the other allegedly stole an unknown amount of money.

They both fled, police say.

READ MORE: Catalytic converter thefts ‘have escalated,’ Hamilton police say

Minutes later, police say the suspects went into the Quik Chik restaurant next door and did the same thing.

According to police, one of the men was armed with a handgun. No one was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them as officers continue to look for the two suspects.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
