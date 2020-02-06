Police looking for suspects after 2 reported robberies in west Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for two male suspects in connection with two reported robberies in the city’s west end on Wednesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police say two men in disguise went into a Subway restaurant on Main Street near Cootes Drive. According to police, one of the men distracted people inside the restaurant, while the other allegedly stole an unknown amount of money.

They both fled, police say.

Minutes later, police say the suspects went into the Quik Chik restaurant next door and did the same thing.

According to police, one of the men was armed with a handgun. No one was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them as officers continue to look for the two suspects.

Story continues below advertisement