Peterborough man charged with assaulting hospital employee: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident at Peterborough Regional Health Centre last weekend.

Peterborough Police Service says on Sunday, Feb. 2, the man was at the hospital when it was reported he allegedly became agitated with hospital staff.

He then allegedly attempted to assault a hospital employee, police said Friday.

Following the incident the man left the hospital, police said.

Police say later that same day, the suspect attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

John Michael Martin, 67, of Cumberland Avenue, was charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.

