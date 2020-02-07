Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assaulting hospital employee: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:56 am
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting an employee at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident at Peterborough Regional Health Centre last weekend.

Peterborough Police Service says on Sunday, Feb. 2, the man was at the hospital when it was reported he allegedly became agitated with hospital staff.

He then allegedly attempted to assault a hospital employee, police said Friday.

READ MORE: Patient charged after allegedly threatening nursing staff at Cobourg hospital

Following the incident the man left the hospital, police said.

Police say later that same day, the suspect attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

John Michael Martin, 67, of Cumberland Avenue, was charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.

SIU probes injury to Peterborough woman
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePRHCPeterborough hospitalassault at Peterborough hospitalhospital employee assaultedhostpital assault
