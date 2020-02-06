Menu

Crime

Patient charged after allegedly threatening nursing staff at Cobourg hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 9:36 am
Cobourg police responded to Northumberland Hills Hospital after reports of a patient uttering threats.
Cobourg police responded to Northumberland Hills Hospital after reports of a patient uttering threats. Global News Peterborough file

A woman is facing charges following an alleged incident at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to the hospital following reports of a patient in care allegedly uttering threats to kill nursing staff.

READ MORE: SIU investigating woman’s reported fall from ambulance garage at Peterborough hospital

Police investigated and arrested the woman.

Karleigh Horsley, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

