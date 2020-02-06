Patient charged after allegedly threatening nursing staff at Cobourg hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges following an alleged incident at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to the hospital following reports of a patient in care allegedly uttering threats to kill nursing staff.

Police investigated and arrested the woman.

Karleigh Horsley, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

