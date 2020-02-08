A meal plan for a family of 4 under $205

Send this page to someone via email

You may be noticing a slight change in your regular grocery bill.

According to a December 2019 report from Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, the average Canadian family is expected to spend an additional $487 on food this year.

The report found all food categories will see a rise in cost, including the average shopper spending more on vegetables, fruit, meat and seafood.

Grocery shopping, especially for a family of four, can get messy, and expensive, if you don’t go in with a plan. Previously speaking to Global News, Desiree Nielsen, a registered dietitian based in Vancouver, said creating a budget and shopping list is key.

“I also encourage people to look deeper into their spending as a whole,” she says. “Do they feel their grocery budget is limited, but spend $5 to $10 at the coffee shop daily?” she said.

It also means buying the right type of ingredients. She suggests avoiding pre-made snack foods, dips and dressings and focusing on whole, simple food.

This year, Nielsen has worked with Global News to create a base meal plan for a family of four under $205.

Below, we’ve included a grocery list (this was based on prices at a No Frills in Toronto the week of Feb. 3), for three meals per day. Note, the final price of this list can change depending on where you live in the country and the cost of food. We have also not included taxes.

The grocery list also does not include common pantry items like oil, spices or vinegar.

Both the grocery list and meal plan act as a guide — this can quickly change, based on several factors including dietary restrictions, how old your children are and the type of groceries you typically consume in a week.

Grocery List

Banana bunch (two) $2.83

Bag of broccoli florets $3.97

Variety pack of cherry tomatoes, box $5.97

White mushrooms (20 individual), bag $5.25

Cauliflower head (two) $9.94

Celery stalks (two) $5.94

Red peppers (two) $4.20

Ginger root (two roots) $1.55

Green onion bunch (two) $2.94

Spartan apple, bag $5.97

Beet bunch $3.97

Bag of carrots $2.47

Baby bok choy, bag $2.86

Avocados (two) $9.94

Peeled garlic, bag $1.97

Bean sprouts $1.47

Spanish onions (three) $4.30

Large field greens, box $4.97

Frozen peas and carrots, bag $2

Long cucumbers (three) $7.41

French beans (two bags) $7.94

Extra-lean ground turkey (two packs) $14.27

Tofu (two) $2.94

Atlantic salmon fillets (one box) $9

2% milk, bag $4.49

Greek yogurt, plain $5.97

Large block old cheddar $5.50

Large white eggs (two) $3.98

English cream crackers (one box) $1.47

Whole wheat bread (loaf) $1.64

Penne pasta bag $1

Fusilli pasta bag $1

Whole grain tortillas (two) $6.94

Long grain brown rice $2.67

Instant noodles $1.17

Roasted garlic hummus (large container) $5.97

Lentils (two cans) $1.76

Black beans (two cans) $1.76

Pasta sauce, tomato (two) $4

Peanut butter jar $3

Total is $176.39

Screenshot from our grocery list at a Toronto No Frills on Feb. 7, 2020.

Monday

Breakfast: Banana “sushi’: spread one tortilla with peanut butter, then roll up a banana in the tortilla and slice into ’sushi’ pieces. Serve with a glass of milk.

Lunch: Avocado, cheddar and cucumber sandwich served with an apple and celery sticks.

Dinner: Baked salmon with French beans and beets. Roast the salmon and vegetables with salt and pepper (or seasoning of your choice) and wrap in parchment paper. Serve with cooked rice.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Eggs scrambled with sliced cherry tomatoes, served with sliced avocado and toast.

Lunch: Tortilla wrap with hummus, cheese, sliced red pepper and turmeric-roasted cauliflower. Serve with sliced cucumbers.

Dinner: Lentil ‘Bolognese’ pasta: sauté garlic, diced onion and lentils and then simmer with tomato sauce. Serve with cooked penne.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with cinnamon pan-sautéed apples

Lunch: Frittata “muffins” made with eggs, cheddar, mushrooms, frozen peas and carrots. Serve on mixed greens dressed with oil and vinegar. Add a banana as a snack.

Dinner: Carrot tofu scramble: sauté crumbled tofu with ginger, garlic and soy sauce and then add 1 lb of grated carrots. Serve with cooked rice.

Breakfast: Toast with peanut butter and banana. Serve with a glass of milk.

Lunch: Nicoise-inspired salad: serve boiled eggs, French beans, sliced cherry tomatoes and cubed avocado on mixed greens. Dress with oil and vinegar and serve with crackers and hummus.

Dinner: Black bean turkey taco salads: sauté garlic, diced onion and chopped red peppers with ground turkey and taco spices — you can use cumin, paprika, chili powder and salt. Add black beans and heat through. Serve on mixed greens with grated cheese.

Friday

Breakfast: Tomato sauce poached eggs: sauté garlic and diced onion until soft, add tomato sauce and then poach eggs until firm. Serve with toast and mixed greens.

Lunch: Leftover black bean turkey mixture in burritos. Serve with sliced cucumber and celery.

Dinner: Salmon with stir-fried bok choy, broccoli, green onions and bean sprouts (with soy sauce, sesame oil, hot sauce). Serve with cooked noodles.

—With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

