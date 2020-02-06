Woman killed by truck while crossing downtown Vancouver street blocks from large protest

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 60s is dead after getting hit by a cement truck while crossing a downtown Vancouver street Thursday, police say.

The collision at Powell Street and Jackson Avenue around 2:30 p.m. happened just blocks away from a large protest outside the Port of Vancouver.

The intersection is also at the corner of Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside.

Police say paramedics attended the scene but were unable to revive the woman, pronouncing her dead.

The driver of the cement truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not suspected.

Police said there’s no evidence indicating the crash was connected to the protest at nearby Powell Street and Heatley Avenue, blocking access to the Port of Vancouver. Demonstrators also blocked the port’s Clark Drive entrance.

The protest was held in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en members blocking access to a key worksite for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

The action came hours after RCMP moved into the blockade area to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction, ordering members of the Wet’suwet’en and their supporters to leave. Six people were arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the collision involving the pedestrian, or anyone with dashcam video, is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

The woman’s death marks Vancouver’s second pedestrian fatality of 2020.

