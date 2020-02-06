1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following Little Burgundy stabbing: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 21-year-old man is arrested after a stabbing at a Little Burgundy apartment Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police were called to Lionel-Groulx Avenue near Atwater Avenue just before 3 p.m. for an armed assault and found the victim outside the apartment.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for three hours while officers negotiated with him. Police say they finally arrested the man at 6 p.m. and brought him to hospital for an evaluation.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the suspect did not resist his arrest and did not suffer any injuries.

Brabant could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect, nor whether they lived at the same address.

The suspect will be interrogated by police and the investigation is underway.

The police’s SWAT unit was on site and the intersection between Lionel-Groulx and Atwater avenues, just outside Lionel-Groulx metro station, was closed off during the police operation.

