Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon due to ‘severe weather’

Canada Post says residents in Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon will not be receiving mail or parcels on Thursday, as delivery service has been suspended for the day.

It said severe weather conditions are impeding mail delivery, and that delivery will resume once it’s safe to do so.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Kelowna on Thursday was cloudy with a high of 1 C and an overnight low of -1, along with periods of snow mixed with rain.

Conditions on area roads varied, from being clear to snow-covered and icy.

Red alert

Severe weather conditions are impeding mail delivery in British Columbia including Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. Delivery will resume once it's safe to do so. For all service updates, visit https://t.co/xqySKoBEuD — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) February 6, 2020

“Due to the current weather conditions, a red service alert has been issued for Kelowna, Vernon, and the Lake Country region of British Columbia,” Canada Post said in an email.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as the weather conditions have made it unsafe,” Canada Post continued.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so.”

Canada Post mailboxes in downtown Kelowna on Thursday. Global News

Weather conditions in Vernon on Thursday afternoon. Global News

Canada Post trucks in Kelowna on Thursday. Global News

The notice was also posted on Canada Post’s website and social media accounts.

A Canada Post spokesperson said “our local operations team, as well as our local health and safety committee, decided to suspend delivery today after it had been reported that these areas were expecting freezing rain and snow accumulation, causing unsafe delivery conditions.”

Canada Post also asked residents to clear snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.

Global News reached out to FedEx and UPS Canada to see if they suspended delivery service for the day.

In an email to Global News, a FedEx spokesperson, James Anderson, said there was no disruption to the company’s services in the Central Okanagan on Thursday.

