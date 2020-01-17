Residents in West Kelowna mobile home park upset over lack of mail delivery

Send this page to someone via email

Residents at a West Kelowna mobile home park say they’re in the dark as to when they’ll start receiving mail again.

According to residents at Jubilee Mobile Home Park, their mailboxes were broken into and they haven’t received mail in more than six weeks.

Canada Post says it stopped delivering their mail because the mailboxes are no longer secure.

“I approached the [mobile home] park about it,” Corinna McIsaac, a Jubilee Mobile Home Park resident, told Global News.

“They were telling us ‘it’s not our problem, it’s Canada Post’s problem.’”

McIsaac said when she went to Canada Post she received a similar message.

“I got to Canada Post, they said ‘No, it’s the park’s responsibility.’”

In an email to Global News, Canada Post said “it was necessary for Canada Post to temporarily interrupt mail delivery to the mailboxes located at 2005 Boucherie Road, as they are in need of repairs and mail cannot be safely delivered to customers.

“As these mailboxes are privately owned, and not the property of Canada Post, it is the responsibility of the property management to repair them.”

Residents have to travel to dowtown Kelowna to pick up their mail, and Canada Post is only open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on weekdays.

“I can’t pick it up because I can’t drive in this weather,” said Charlene Longard, a Jubilee Mobile Home Park resident. “I don’t want to risk my child’s life. I don’t have all-wheel drive.”

Residents also say they weren’t informed who’s mail or what mail was stolen.

“I was a little disturbed that it got broken into,” said Longard. “I was waiting on his health care card and his social insurance card.”

Global News reached out to the property management company but has yet to receive a response.