N.B. dancer hopes other young boys will follow in his footsteps

An 11-year-old ballet dancer from Moncton is determined to break down stereotypes held by some boys his age.

“They think it’s for girls, but it’s not,” said Carson Estabrooks.

Carson says he’s loved to dance ever since he was a toddler. He says when he stepped into his first pair of ballet shoes, he felt free.

“The music moves me. It takes me away, and it’s a lot of fun” said Carson.

Like many boys his age, Carson says he plays hockey and loves video games. But he as no qualms in saying that the art of ballet is his calling.

“I want people to do what they want to do and what they love to do and I don’t want them to do something and get made fun of.” Tweet This

His confidence is paving the way for other boys to follow in his footsteps, according mother Arielle Carson. She says that Carson’s friends and family are supportive of his passion and she hopes that other kids will follow his lead.

“He is paving the way for other kids, other boys,” she said. “I love how he is like, ‘I take ballet, and OK, you think it is kind weird, but I don’t and I am good at it.”

Carson recently earned a spot in Canada’s National Ballet School’s summer program in Toronto.

Eldiyar Daniyarov, Carson’s dance instructor at the Atlantic Ballet Theatre of Canada in Moncton, says parental support plays a big part in a dancer’s success.

“When it’s father support to see your son become a professional ballet dancer it is very important,” said Daniyarov.

Carson’s dad, Jamie Estabrooks, grew up in hockey skates and was never really exposed to dance. But the pride he feels watching his boy’s every move and speaking of his success often brings him to tears.

“I am just to happy that he has found something that he loves. He is so happy when he dances,” he said.

Carson and his dad leave for Toronto in July, where he will train for a month at Canada’s National Ballet School.