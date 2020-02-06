John Abbott College library reopens with new modern face lift

Send this page to someone via email

After three years of major renovations, the John Abbott library partially reopened to students Monday.

The century-old, three-storey building on the campus in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., is undergoing a major $10.5 million modernization.

A portion of the first and second floors were opened to students, as renovations are still ongoing.

The 113-year-old space has received a much-needed facelift, according to John Abbott College spokesperson Debbie Cribb.

“The space needed some love.” Tweet This

“It needed to be brought into the 21st century without a doubt. Students needed space to work.”

The new layout has opened-up and brightened-up the study area on the main floor, increasing the seating capacity by 50 per cent with open-space tables and doubling the amount of computer work stations to a total of 70.

Large bay windows and new LED lights illuminate the space.

“We know everybody works on different devices. They needed more space to work, while at the same time bring more daylight,” Cribb said.

The library is now fully accessible with the installation of a new elevator, as well as gender-neutral bathrooms.

A grand blue staircase accessing the third floor towers as a centerpiece at the back of main floor.

Deprived of a library for years, students are relieved to finally see the facility reopen.

“To see it completed was shocking,” second-year social science student Jack Anderson said.

“To have a library to study is great,” student Elise Courant said. “I stay after school for hours to study — it’s wonderful.”

With colorful tiled walls, this may look like the interior of a trendy café but its actually part of the @JAC_Montreal college new library.#MTL pic.twitter.com/b2VPl8RB2a — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) February 6, 2020

With sections of the building dating back to 1907, the school did manage to preserve some of the history.

The original stained-glass windows, oak paneling and wooden sculptures atop the pillars have been kept.

“It’s brand new, it’s fully connected with all the latest technology, but it still has the heritage of the building,” Cribb said.

As it stands, school officials say they will exceed the $10.5 million budget by at least 10 per cent.

The federal and provincial government combined paid a total of $7.2 million of the price tag.

How the cost overruns will be addressed hasn’t been worked out.

“The distribution of the overage has yet to be determined given that the project is not yet completed,” Cribb said.

2:05 John Abbott College gets new wheels for paramedic care program John Abbott College gets new wheels for paramedic care program

The third floor remains closed to students as workers race to complete the finishing touches.

Cribb said the majority of the library will be completed by the end of February.

The school plans to host an official inauguration ceremony in May.