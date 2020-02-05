Menu

Crime

Kingston police arrest man allegedly causing a disturbance on city bus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 6:27 pm
Kingston police were forced to pull over a city bus after they say a man began causing a disturbance while in transit.
Global Kingston

A Kingston man is facing charges for allegedly causing a scene on a city bus.

Kingston police were called Feb. 4 around 11 a.m. after they say a man began yelling and screaming on a Kingston Transit bus travelling from downtown toward the Cataraqui Centre.

READ MORE: City councillor charged following alleged incident with Kingston Transit bus

Police say the man was causing other passengers on the bus to fear for their safety.

Cruisers caught up with the bus at the intersection of Princess Street and Portsmouth Avenue, and at 11:20 a.m., boarded the bus and arrested the man.

Police allege the man was under the influence of a controlled substance. Arresting officers say they found two baggies of crystal meth on his person when he was arrested.

The 41-year-old local man was charged with causing a disturbance, unlawfully possessing a schedule one substance, mischief under $5,000 and four counts breach probation.

Kingston may look at dedicated municipal transit lanes
Kingston may look at dedicated municipal transit lanes
