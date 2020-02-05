Catalytic converter thefts ‘have escalated,’ Hamilton police say

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after police in Brant County reported a number converter thefts from an auto recycler, Hamilton police weighed in on a number of thefts it’s been dealing within the city over the last couple of months.

The service says converter thefts “have escalated in the last couple of months” around the city, with 35 reported thefts in December and another 31 in January.

“Larger-style SUVs appear to be the focus because of accessibility to the converter,” Hamilton police said in a release on Wednesday.

“The converter can be removed in less than two minutes. Parking lots such as malls, educational facilities and other commercial areas have been targeted.”

The recent wave of catalytic converter thefts dates back to last May, when Hamilton police noticed an uptick in such incidents, leading to close to 150 units having been stolen in the city during 2019.

On Wednesday, investigators also updated a connected incident that occurred on Jan. 23 around 9:00 a.m. involving a man trying to sell two catalytic converters — believed to have been stolen — near Burlington Street and Parkdale Avenue North in Hamilton.

Michael Nyuli, 53, from Hamilton is facing four charges connected to the alleged theft, including fraud under $5,000 and trafficking property under $5,000.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County say a number of catalytic converters were targeted in a theft from at A1 Auto Recyclers at 106 Old Onondaga East earlier this week.

An unspecified number of converters were cut out from vehicles parked inside a fenced compound.

Dave McDonald, president of Bodyline Auto Recyclers, told Global News in October that catalytic converters have “high-value metals” that can be easily sold to scrap metal yards.

“It’s palladium, rhodium … let’s put it this way, the motivation for them to do it is definitely the scrap metal and any scrap metal dealer would buy it.” said McDonald.

Hamilton police’s Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery unit suggest motorists should always park their vehicles in well-lit areas and near pedestrian or vehicle traffic so it’s not isolated.

Anyone with information on any related theft can reach out to police at (905)546-3820 or provide tips anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

