Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Catalytic converter thefts ‘have escalated,’ Hamilton police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 7:07 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 7:15 pm
Hamilton police say catalytic converter thefts in the city have risen in recent months.
Hamilton police say catalytic converter thefts in the city have risen in recent months. Sarah Ryan / Global News

Just days after police in Brant County reported a number converter thefts from an auto recycler, Hamilton police weighed in on a number of thefts it’s been dealing within the city over the last couple of months.

The service says converter thefts “have escalated in the last couple of months” around the city, with 35 reported thefts in December and another 31 in January.

“Larger-style SUVs appear to be the focus because of accessibility to the converter,” Hamilton police said in a release on Wednesday.

“The converter can be removed in less than two minutes. Parking lots such as malls, educational facilities and other commercial areas have been targeted.”

READ MORE: Spike in exhaust device thefts from Hamilton vehicles has police concerned

The recent wave of catalytic converter thefts dates back to last May, when Hamilton police noticed an uptick in such incidents, leading to close to 150 units having been stolen in the city during 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, investigators also updated a connected incident that occurred on Jan. 23 around 9:00 a.m. involving a man trying to sell two catalytic converters — believed to have been stolen — near Burlington Street and Parkdale Avenue North in Hamilton.

Michael Nyuli, 53, from Hamilton is facing four charges connected to the alleged theft, including fraud under $5,000 and trafficking property under $5,000.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County say a number of catalytic converters were targeted in a theft from at A1 Auto Recyclers at 106 Old Onondaga East earlier this week.

An unspecified number of converters were cut out from vehicles parked inside a fenced compound.

READ MORE: Catalytic converters stolen from Brant County auto recycler: OPP

Dave McDonald, president of Bodyline Auto Recyclers, told Global News in October that catalytic converters have “high-value metals” that can be easily sold to scrap metal yards.

“It’s palladium, rhodium … let’s put it this way, the motivation for them to do it is definitely the scrap metal and any scrap metal dealer would buy it.” said McDonald.

Hamilton police’s Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery unit suggest motorists should always park their vehicles in well-lit areas and near pedestrian or vehicle traffic so it’s not isolated.

Anyone with information on any related theft can reach out to police at (905)546-3820 or provide tips anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. car dealership captures catalytic converter theft on camera
B.C. car dealership captures catalytic converter theft on camera
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrantfordCatalytic convertersCatalytic Converter TheftKen JohnsonStolen catalytic convertersA1 Auto recyclersbodyline auto recylcersbrantford motorcycleold onondaga eastonondaga
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.