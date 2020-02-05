Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged for allegedly ramming cop car with stolen SUV

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:54 pm
Winnipeg police have charged a man after they say he rammed a cop car with a stolen SUV.
Winnipeg police have charged a man after they say he rammed a cop car with a stolen SUV.

A man is facing charges after Winnipeg police say he rammed a cruiser car with a stolen SUV.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop after noticing a stolen SUV parked in front of a home near Arlington Street and Flora Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police dogs help nab accused car thieves

Police say the driver tried to take off as officers approached, hitting a police cruiser.

The driver was arrested and police say they found a sword during a search of the vehicle.

According to police, the SUV had been reported stolen from the Burrows Central neighbourhood a few days earlier after the keys had been left inside.

Cody Henry Bousquet, 29, of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon, driving while suspended, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Bousquet was also processed on an outstanding warrant from the Brandon Police Service for failing to comply with a probation order.

He has been detained in custody.

