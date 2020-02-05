Menu

Interior Health issues overdose, fentanyl alert for Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:21 pm
A file photo of crystal meth in a plastic bag. According to Interior Health, two recent samples of crystal meth in Penticton tested positive for fentanyl, prompting a drug and overdose warning from the health authority. File / Global News

Interior Health has issued a drug and overdose alert for Penticton.

According to the regional health authority, two recent samples of crystal meth tested positive for fentanyl.

In addition, Interior Health said there are increased reports of overdoses in the community and the emergency department over the last three days.

READ MORE: Penticton averaging a drug overdose per day, prompting renewed calls for overdose prevention site

The health agency says a drug checking machine will be available this week at Burdock House on Feb. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The health agency also says naloxone kits and training are available at a number of places, including the Martin Street outreach clinic, OneSky Community Resrouces at 330 Ellis Street, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre at 996 Main Street, and the Penticton Health Centre at 740 Carmi Avenue.

Below are tips from Interior Health regarding drug use.

  • Get your drugs checked, visit http://www.drugchecking.ca for locations and services near you.
  • Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
  • Don’t use alone; leave the door unlocked and tell someone to check on you.
  • Test by using a small amount, then go slow.
  • Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.
  • Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.
  • Know the signs of overdose and how to respond
  • Recognize the signs of an overdose: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.
  • Call 9-1-1 immediately
  • Open airway and give rescue breaths
  • Give naloxone (Narcan) if you have it.

Interior Health said the alert will be in effect until Feb. 11.

New study says most people don’t recognize signs of heart attack or overdose
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
