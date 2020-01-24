‘Bachelorette’ contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies of overdose at 29

Send this page to someone via email

Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz died of an apparent drug overdose after being found unresponsive in a Florida apartment, police said. He was 29.

Gwozdz died Wednesday, nine days after Boca Raton officers were called by a friend who said she found him unconscious in her bathroom after a possible heroin overdose, police records and a 911 recording show.

Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown’s Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. He was known as “Tyler G.”

The Palm Beach Post reports that the friend told 911 dispatchers Jan. 13 that Gwozdz was lying on his side. She was told to place him on his back. When asked if he was breathing, she said she couldn’t tell.

Paramedics took him to the hospital on Jan. 13, where he died on Wednesday.

Producers of the Bachelor franchise said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”

Gwozdz appeared briefly on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. He landed the “first date” with Brown and then abruptly departed the series are just three episodes without an explanation from the show.

He later told Refinery 29 that his exit was a result of “a decision I came to with the producers and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best that could’ve been made.”

Gwozdz’s Bachelorette profile said he was working on his doctorate in psychology and had a side business in dream analysis.

Many former contestants and fans of the show sent their condolences on social media.

“I lost one of my closest friends today,” said Luke Stone, who was on Gwozdz’s season of The Bachelorette and Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much.”

I lost one of my closest friends today- Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much — Luke Stone (@LukeStoneDC) January 23, 2020

Garrett Powell, who was also on Gwozdz season of The Bachelorette, posted Gwozdz’s photo on his Instagram Story.

“Such sad news. Prayers for his family and friends. He was a good friend and showed me and the other dudes nothing but respect,” Powell wrote. “RIP Tyler.”

Jed Wyatt said: “My heart goes out to his family in this time. Tyler was nothing but nice to me and a joy to be around.

—With files from The Associated Press