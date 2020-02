Send this page to someone via email

Police are currently stationed outside Kelowna Christian School and are turning people away.

Global News has learned that an alleged threat was apparently received just before 9 a.m., and that police are taking it seriously and are investigating.

It’s not known how many officers are on scene, but at least five RCMP vehicles could be seen.

More as this develops.