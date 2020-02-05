Guelph’s deputy police chief to retire after 36 years of service

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s deputy police chief Paul Martin is set to retire in September after 36 years with the service.

Chair of the Guelph Police Services Board Don Drone made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Martin has fulfilled many strategic leadership positions throughout his career.

“On behalf of the board an all members of the police service, I want to thank Deputy Martin for the tremendous positive impact that he has had on the Guelph Police Service,” he said in a statement.

Martin began his police career in Guelph in September 1984 as a constable and has served in several positions since then, including traffic, property crime, case management and tactical.

He was promoted to inspector of neighbourhood and investigative services in 2012 and then appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police in March 2015.

Martin has also spent 20 years on the executive of the Guelph Police Association, including six years as president.

He has also been the service’s representative and point-man during the renovations and expansion of the police headquarters since the ground-breaking in 2016.

In 2002, Martin received the Police Association of Ontario John Walker Award for police association leadership and has received the Governor General Police Exemplary Service Medal as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee medal.

“It has been a privilege getting to know and work with Paul,” Police Chief Gord Cobey said in a statement.

“His insight and support have been invaluable.” Tweet This

Cobey thanked Martin’s wife Joanne and their family for the support they provided Martin throughout his policing career.

The Guelph Police Services Board said they are now recruiting candidates to replace Martin as Deputy Chief.

More information can be found on its website.