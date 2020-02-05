Menu

Loaded, sawed-off shotgun seized during search in Surrey: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 12:51 pm
Police say they seized this loaded, sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant late last month. .
Police say they seized this loaded, sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant late last month. . Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP says its gang unit seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant in Guildford last month.

Mounties searched the home on Jan. 29, as part of an unlawful weapons possession investigation, police said.

Slew of new gun, drug charges approved after probe of 2017 Surrey bystander shooting expands

Police say along with the shotgun, officers found small amounts of suspected drugs as well as drug processing and packaging materials “consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police arrested an 18-year-old Surrey man at the home, who was later released. No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

