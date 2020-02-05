Loaded, sawed-off shotgun seized during search in Surrey: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says its gang unit seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant in Guildford last month.

Mounties searched the home on Jan. 29, as part of an unlawful weapons possession investigation, police said.

Police say along with the shotgun, officers found small amounts of suspected drugs as well as drug processing and packaging materials “consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police arrested an 18-year-old Surrey man at the home, who was later released. No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

