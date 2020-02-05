Ecole Waterford Springs School officially named by Winnipeg School Division

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg School Division’s newest school has a name.

At a board meeting Monday, the division officially announced the naming of Ecole Waterford Springs School, a dual-track, K-8 facility at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street.

The new school’s principal, Manuel Silva, told 680 CJOB the community was very involved in the naming decision.

“The community went through many different names and different ideas,” said Silva.

“It was very strongly supported by the community that the name should reflect where it’s geographically located… so that when you hear ‘Waterford’, you can recognize that it’s in the Waterford area where Waterford Green and Castlebury Meadows are.”

The ‘Springs’ part of the name, he said, comes from a new development in the area called Castlebury Springs.

“The children really loved the idea of the whole ‘Waterford Springs’. They felt things were growing, and it was a great learning environment — very earthy.”

Waterford Springs isn’t the only new school in the city getting a new identity.

The under-construction Templeton School in the Seven Oaks School Division was the subject of some controversy in recent weeks, as critics of the name suggested something with a stronger connection to that community’s Indigenous population.

After hearing from community delegations, Seven Oaks trustees eventually chose to retain the Templeton name.

Silva said his new school underwent similar considerations, and that Waterford Springs does have an Indigenous component, connected to the focus on nature in Waterford Springs’ name and identity.

“The Indigenous perspective and aspects that are being put into the school are very much connected to Mother Earth and to the seven teachings,” he said.

“The students really felt the name had a connection to earth, to water, and it’s got that whole connection to nature. That, they felt, would highlight the Indigenous components being built in to the school.”

A more than 6,500-square-foot daycare facility is planned for the site, as well — something Silva said is desperately needed by area families.

“It’s super important, because it’s a community with many young children. There is a huge need in this area,” he said.

“Many families have already reached out to me requiring daycare, so this is going to be a huge support for families with young children.”

Students at the new school will be drawn from five neighbouring schools in the community.

