Winnipeg School Division calls for property tax increase in 2020-21 draft budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg School Division is proposing a 1.44-per cent property tax increase as part of its draft budget for the 2020-21 school year.

This would mean a $21 increase to the bill of an average homeowner in the division.

The board calls this a “good news” budget.

“The proposed budget potentially means no additions for 2020-2021, but more importantly, nothing would be removed from programs and services,” said Arlene Reid, WSD Board of Trustees Finance Committee chair.

The board says the property tax increase will help them offset a four-per cent reduction in provincial funding due to lower enrolment this year.

Last year, the WSD board approved a 2.45-per cent property tax increase.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Manitoba Tories direct 15 per cent cut to overall management levels

The province has also called on school divisions to control executive compensation, which includes a 1.75-per cent cap over four years. The WSD board says they are reviewing the directive and hope to get clarification from the minister on timelines and impacts on student learning.

The division says they reduced superintendent positions and travel expenses several years ago.

The public can share their thoughts on the draft budget through email, in writing, or by registering to appear in person at a future meeting.

2:05 Winnipeg school divisions superintendent salaries rising Winnipeg school divisions superintendent salaries rising