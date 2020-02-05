Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement ‘imminent’ as talks over northern B.C. pipeline break down

Send this page to someone via email

Tensions are rising in northern B.C., where de-escalation talks around a contentious natural gas pipeline have broken down.

The province and the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation agreed on Jan. 30 to begin seven days of talks at a “Wiggus,” or “respect,” table in a bid to break the impasse.

Coastal GasLink, which is building the $6.6-billion, 670-kilometre pipeline, had agreed not to seek enforcement of a court injunction ordering access to a key worksite during that time.

But late Tuesday night, those talks hit the wall.

In a statement posted to social media, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en Nation wrote that the gas company “declined to see this discussion resulting in progress.”

“Therefore, the enforcement of the injunction zone is imminent,” the statement adds. Global News has requested comment from the hereditary chiefs.

B.C.’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation confirmed that talks regarding the pipeline were no longer active.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser issued a statement saying the talks were in “good faith” and resulted in a “committed effort to find a peaceful resolution to the situation.”

“While we were not successful in finding a resolution to the current situation, we continue to remain open to dialogue with the Wet’suwet’en leadership on this issue,” said Fraser.

On its own website, Coastal GasLink hinted that enforcement of the injunction could be imminent.

“We are disappointed that discussions have ended without a resolution that would prevent the enforcement of the interlocutory injunction,” the company wrote.

“Coastal GasLink needs to quickly resume construction activities in the area to meet our commitments to LNG Canada, the province of British Columbia, our Indigenous partners, local communities and the many workers who depend on the opportunities our project provides.”

The company, which already has more than 1,000 people working on the pipeline, says it will resume construction in the Morice River area “in the coming days.”

RCMP, who would be responsible for enforcing the injunction, have maintained a checkpoint on Morice River Road for weeks outside of an area that includes Coastal GasLink’s worksite, along with several camps operated by the Wet’suwet’en and supporters as well as the Unist’ot’en healing village.

Twenty elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline route have signed agreements with Coastal GasLink.

But members of the Wet’suet’en Nation argue those councils only have authority over on-reserve affairs and that only hereditary chiefs have authority over Indigenous rights and title covering their traditional territory, which have been recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada.