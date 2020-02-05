Elementary teachers strike in several Ontario school boards, including Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Elementary teachers hit the picket lines today in several boards, largely in eastern and northern Ontario and including Ottawa, as part of their rotating strikes.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario escalated its job action Monday and is now targeting each board twice a week, including a provincewide strike set for Thursday.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week.

But he says the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn’t accept.

Hammond says the two sides were close to an agreement on three or four key issues when the government changed course.

Lecce said Tuesday afternoon that the government has put forward “reasonable proposals” at the bargaining table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten.

Today, ETFO members will be off the job in the Ottawa-Carleton, Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards, as well as the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.