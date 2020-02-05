Menu

Education

Elementary teachers strike in several Ontario school boards, including Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 6:14 am
ETFO President ‘very disappointed’ by Ford government’s decision to withdraw from bargaining
WATCH ABOVE: Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said he was "very disappointed' by the Ford government's decision to abandon mediation and the collective bargaining process. (Feb 4, 2020)

OTTAWA – Elementary teachers hit the picket lines today in several boards, largely in eastern and northern Ontario and including Ottawa, as part of their rotating strikes.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario escalated its job action Monday and is now targeting each board twice a week, including a provincewide strike set for Thursday.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week.

READ MORE: ETFO says government abruptly ended talks last Friday after deal was within reach: Hammond

But he says the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn’t accept.

Hammond says the two sides were close to an agreement on three or four key issues when the government changed course.

Lecce said Tuesday afternoon that the government has put forward “reasonable proposals” at the bargaining table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, ETFO members will be off the job in the Ottawa-Carleton, Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards, as well as the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.

More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationETFOElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioSam HammondOntario elementary teachersOntario Teacher Strikeontario school strikeOttawa-Carleton District School Board
