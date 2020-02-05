Man dead after shooting outside east-end Toronto bar

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one man is dead after being shot in the city‘s east end early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a bar along Danforth Avenue near Greenwood Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

A witness told Global News a man had stepped outside the bar to have a cigarette on the sidewalk when he was gunned down and killed.

Paramedics said the man was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

Danforth Ave. has re-opened to traffic, but police continue to investigate a fatal shooting outside a bar near Greenwood Ave. We’ll have the latest coming up on @globalnewsto 📸: @RobFordGlobalTV pic.twitter.com/F8Awm1ozyR — Miranda Anthistle (@Mirandanthistle) February 5, 2020

Police on scene investigating a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Robbie Ford / Global News

— With files from Global News’ Miranda Anthistle