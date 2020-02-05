Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting outside east-end Toronto bar

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 6:43 am
Updated February 5, 2020 7:22 am
Police on scene investigating a shooting in Toronto's east end on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Police on scene investigating a shooting in Toronto's east end on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Robbie Ford / Global News

Officials say one man is dead after being shot in the city‘s east end early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a bar along Danforth Avenue near Greenwood Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

A witness told Global News a man had stepped outside the bar to have a cigarette on the sidewalk when he was gunned down and killed.

READ MORE: Young rapper among 3 people killed in weekend shooting at Airbnb, Toronto police say

Paramedics said the man was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement
Police on scene investigating a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Police on scene investigating a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Robbie Ford / Global News

— With files from Global News’ Miranda Anthistle

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto ParamedicsDanforth AvenueGreenwood Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.