OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2020 10:27 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 10:28 pm

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Jonathan Gruden had a goal and three assists, and the London Knights extended their win streak to nine game by downing the Niagara IceDogs 5-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Max McCue, Hunter Skinner, Liam Foudy and Alec Regula also scored for the Knights (33-13-2) while Ryan Merkley tacked on three helpers.

Jonah De Simone and Oliver Castleman struck for the IceDogs (17-27-5), who have lost six in a row.

Brett Brochu made 22 saves for London as Christian Sbaraglia stopped 43-of-47 shots for Niagara.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
