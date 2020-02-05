Amherstview, Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

A young couple is picking up the pieces after they say six people broke into their Amherstview, Ont., apartment on Jan. 31 and beat them with golf clubs and baseball bats.

Brandon Curtis, 25, recently moved from Newfoundland to the suburban neighbourhood near Kingston, Ont., to live with his girlfriend, Amanda Scott, 29, and to pursue a rap career in Ontario. The living arrangement would encompass Curtis, Scott and a female roommate.

Scott told Global News that she “kicked” her roommate out last week after multiple drug-induced outbursts.

“The best way to describe it is an eight year old kicking and screaming, not getting their way in the mall.” Tweet This

The couple said at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, the roommate returned to the apartment with five other people and violently attacked them.

“I heard the door open, all I remember is being hit with a golf club and hitting the ground after and not knowing what I was being hit with and then remember them going after him [Curtis].”

Curtis said his girlfriend laid on the floor as the group began striking him with a single crutch and trashing the apartment.

“I was on my knees, and all I was thinking was, I beg for forgiveness and beg for my life, and I started to pray.” Tweet This

Curtis says he came away unscathed, but Scott suffered cuts and bruising on the side of her face and around her ear and was treated in hospital.

Lennox and Addington OPP told Global News that it is investigating an assault and that no charges have been laid but can’t comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

Scott says that not only did the group inflict physical pain, but they also caused emotional pain after destroying her laptop containing pictures of her children.

“It had pictures of my babies. Pictures that I won’t be able to recover of my kids,” she said, breaking down in tears. “What’s repeating in my head is the laptop being smashed.”

According to the couple, the group threatened them that they would return, causing them to live in fear.

“I have to return to my friends’ place in New Brunswick, in Moncton, because I have nowhere safe to go because they said they would come back and kill us,” said Curtis.

