Arrest made in armed robbery at jewelry store in Welland

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a 27-year-old Port Colborne man following an armed robbery at the People’s Jewellers store inside Seaway Mall.

Officers were called to the store just before 2:30 on Monday afternoon when a man took off with jewelry that he asked to try on after threatening an employee with a handgun.

Police later found the vehicle he was believed to have been driving, in a hotel parking lot near Lundy’s Lane and the QEW in Niagara Falls.

The emergency task force unit and crisis negotiators were called to the hotel where they arrested the man inside a room, along with a woman who was released without charge.

Brandon Jake Raymond Zimmerman is facing several charges and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police say no one was injured.