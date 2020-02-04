Menu

Canada

Hamilton man wins $2.5M in December 6/49 draw

By Don Mitchell 900 CHML
Posted February 4, 2020 11:57 am
Ontario Lottery Gaming says Hamilton resident Tien Nguyen will pickup $2.5 Million after splitting a 6/49 grand prize draw from December 2019.
Ontario Lottery Gaming says Hamilton resident Tien Nguyen will pickup $2.5 Million after splitting a 6/49 grand prize draw from December 2019. Ontario Gaming Lottery

Hamilton has a new millionaire as Ontario Lottery Gaming (OLG) revealed that a resident has split a $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw from Dec. 4, 2019.

“Tien Nguyen of Hamilton has that 6/49 feeling after winning $2.5 million,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ticket was purchased at Anna’s Lottery Shop on King Street, according to OLG. The jackpot is being shared with a co-winner in another province.

It’s the second day in a row OLG announced a million-dollar prize winner in the city.

On Monday, the lottery agency unveiled 14 co-workers at the Good Shepherd Centre in Hamilton who scored a $1-million win from the Maxmillions prize part of the Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw.

OLG says Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982.

