Lifestyle

Hamilton homeless shelter co-workers share $1 million lottery prize

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2020 4:05 pm
Maria Salustiano, Christine Maleta and Julie Joseph are among the 14 Good Shepherd Centre co-workers, sharing a $1 million lottery windfall.
Maria Salustiano, Christine Maleta and Julie Joseph are among the 14 Good Shepherd Centre co-workers, sharing a $1 million lottery windfall. OLG

Fourteen co-workers at the Good Shepherd Centre in Hamilton have scored a big lottery win.

The group has come forward as the winners of a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the January 7 Lotto Max draw.

Eleven of the 14 live in Hamilton, one lives in Jerseyville and the other two call St. Catharines home.

In picking up their cheque at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) offices in Toronto, Christine Maleta said it was “our first time playing as a group and a first time win for all.”

Members of the group have told OLG representatives that they have various plans for their shares of the windfall, including helping family members, putting a down payment on a house and saving for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos at King and Dundurn Streets in Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Good Shepherd Centre was established in 1961 as a men’s shelter. The Centre now offers services for men, women and children in need including meals, laundry and health care.

