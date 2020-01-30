Dundas, Ont. man wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Dundas, Ont. man has become an instant millionaire.

Billy Pace, 67, won the $1,000,000 MAXMILLIONS prize in the Dec. 31 LOTTO MAX draw.

The married father of two says he checked his ticket on the OLG Lottery App and was “shocked to see the amount.”

Pace says he originally thought he had won $1,000.

Pace, who is a salesperson, says he plans to save for retirement and share the winnings with his daughters.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Barton Street.

