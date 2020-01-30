Menu

Canada

Dundas, Ont. man wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 30, 2020 4:22 pm
Billy Pace of Dundas showcases his $1,000,000 cheque after winning the Dec. 31, 2019 MAXMILLIONS prize.
Billy Pace of Dundas showcases his $1,000,000 cheque after winning the Dec. 31, 2019 MAXMILLIONS prize. OLG

A Dundas, Ont. man has become an instant millionaire.

Billy Pace, 67, won the $1,000,000 MAXMILLIONS prize in the Dec. 31 LOTTO MAX draw.

The married father of two says he checked his ticket on the OLG Lottery App and was “shocked to see the amount.”

Pace says he originally thought he had won $1,000.

Pace, who is a salesperson, says he plans to save for retirement and share the winnings with his daughters.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Barton Street.

