More controlled entrances needed at Manitoba Liquor Marts: union president

The president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) says controlled entrances should be in place at all Liquor Mart locations.

Michelle Gawronsky told 680 CJOB the stores that have the special entries installed have seen theft and violence go down.

“I know from talking to our members they are very happy that the controlled entrances are there. They say the crime rate has dropped dramatically.

“They’re feeling much better about being able to do their job and provide the best shopping experience they can for the public who are walking through the doors, and the public’s very happy about it as well.”

On the weekend, a 67-year-old man was knocked out with a liquor bottle while reportedly trying to stop a robbery in progress at a Fort Richmond-area Liquor Mart – not one of the stores with controlled entrances.

Winnipeg police said the major crimes unit was investigating the incident, and that the man suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The new entrances were installed at stores in Tyndall Park and on Portage Avenue at Burnell Street in December as a response to a harrowing incident that saw a female employee punched in the head and knocked unconscious during a violent robbery on Nov. 20.

Stores with new entrances have the inner door locked, and customers have to have a valid photo ID scanned at a security station before being allowed in.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MLL) has previously said locations retrofitted with controlled entrances will no longer allow minors into the stores, even when accompanied by an adult.

Gawronsky said she’s now calling on the province to put in controlled entrances at the rest of Manitoba’s Liquor Marts.

“They need to step up now. They need to make sure that Manitobans are safe,” she said.

“The crime is climbing… It’s now getting dangerous to even walk into a store as a customer. We need to get control of this. ”

MLL said it will not be providing further details on the roll-out by identifying which stores will be retrofitted with the new entrances, and when, out of a concern that publishing those details could potentially arm thieves with information about Liquor Marts and their theft deterrent measures.

