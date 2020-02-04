Surrey RCMP seeking high-risk missing female

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing female.

Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on January 31st, 2020 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bennett is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female with a fair complexion, 5’ 9″, slim build, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-15956.