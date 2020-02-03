Menu

Canada

B.C. conservation officers save trapped young cow moose near Peachland

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:51 pm
A young cow moose's hind legs slid through the rungs of a bridge near Peachland. .
A young cow moose's hind legs slid through the rungs of a bridge near Peachland. . Courtesy: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

A young moose is back in the wild tonight, thanks to the actions of conservation officers.

The cow moose’s hind legs slid through the rungs of a bridge near Peachland, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Courtesy: B.C. Conservation Officer Service
Courtesy: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Officers said they tranquilized the animal and used a bobcat loader and slings to lift it to safety.

The moose was then successfully released back into the wild.

Courtesy: B.C. Conservation Officer Service
Courtesy: B.C. Conservation Officer Service
