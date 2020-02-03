B.C. conservation officers save trapped young cow moose near Peachland

The cow moose’s hind legs slid through the rungs of a bridge near Peachland, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
Officers said they tranquilized the animal and used a bobcat loader and slings to lift it to safety.
The moose was then successfully released back into the wild.
