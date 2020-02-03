Slew of new gun, drug charges approved after probe of 2017 Surrey bystander shooting expands

The man charged in a 2017 Surrey shooting that injured an innocent bystander and two of his alleged associates are each facing 15 new charges.
Police arrested Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris on Dec. 11, 2019 for his alleged role in the shooting, in which a stray bullet hit a 62-year-old Ontario woman in the shoulder.
Surrey RCMP say the investigation into an alleged conspiracy to commit murder expanded to include probes in both Vernon and Kelowna.
The gang-focused Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and Vernon and Kelowna RCMP detachments eventually got a search warrant for a Kelowna home, police said.
That search turned up about $177,000 in cash, large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six guns, according to Surrey RCMP.
Police announced the 15 additional charges against Loubissi-Morris and his alleged associates Tien Roy Mai Dang and Noah Didhra on Monday.
They include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence along with drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Dang was arrested last Thursday, but police say Didhra remains at large and is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Didhra, 21, is described as South Asian, five-foot-10 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
Loubissi-Morris has remained in custody since his December arrest, and still faces attempted murder and weapons charges in the 2017 shooting.
