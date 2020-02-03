Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release composite sketch of Brantford robbery suspect

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2020 5:07 pm
Police in Brantford have released a composite sketch of a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery.
Police in Brantford have released a composite sketch of a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery. Brantford Police

Brantford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect following an armed robbery in the city.

The suspect is one of three men whom investigators are looking for, after a King George Road business was held up on Jan. 14.

READ MORE: Brantford man facing charges in connection with cyclist’s death in North Dumfries

Police say two men, allegedly carrying a handgun and a knife, entered a store and forced three employees to hand over their cellphones.

A third suspect reportedly remained outside in a mid-sized SUV.

Police say customers who were in the store at the time were able to leave the store safely but one of the employees suffered minor injuries.

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police

Officers with the Major Crime Unit say the suspect who was carrying a knife was wearing all dark clothing and had a face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the man with the gun was wearing a beige jacket with red hoodie underneath, as well as a black face mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brantford PoliceRobbery suspectcomposite sketchStore RobberyKing George RoadBrantford Major Crime UnitBrantford robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.