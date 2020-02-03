Police release composite sketch of Brantford robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect following an armed robbery in the city.

The suspect is one of three men whom investigators are looking for, after a King George Road business was held up on Jan. 14.

Police say two men, allegedly carrying a handgun and a knife, entered a store and forced three employees to hand over their cellphones.

A third suspect reportedly remained outside in a mid-sized SUV.

Police say customers who were in the store at the time were able to leave the store safely but one of the employees suffered minor injuries.

Officers with the Major Crime Unit say the suspect who was carrying a knife was wearing all dark clothing and had a face mask.

Police allege the man with the gun was wearing a beige jacket with red hoodie underneath, as well as a black face mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.