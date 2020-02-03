Menu

Health

Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care: AHS review report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 2:53 pm
Review finds Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care
WATCH ABOVE: A deep dive into Alberta Health Services ordered by the UCP government has identified nearly two billion dollars in potential savings. Tom Vernon has the details.

A benchmark review of health-care delivery in Alberta says the province needs to get better value for the money it spends.

The report by Ernst & Young urges the province to make 57 changes to Alberta Health Services that could save almost $2 billion a year.

READ MORE: Alberta Health Services review aimed at finding savings, improving performance

The report says Alberta spends 43 per cent of its budget on health — higher per capita than almost all other provinces — but with outcomes that put the province in the middle of the pack.

It recommends the government change work and pay rules for nurses and doctors, and consider outsourcing food, laundry and other support services to the private sector.

The report also says money could be saved by having private clinics perform more routine surgeries paid for by public health care.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta government eyeing ‘significant changes’ to health care system in 2020

The review was ordered by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Health Services has three months to draw up a plan to bring in the recommendations.

AHS employs more than 102,000 people and has a budget of $15.2 billion.

— More to come…

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HealthHealth CareAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAHSAlberta Health Caretyler shandroErnst & YoungAlberta Health Services reviewAHS reviewAlberta Health Services review reportAlberta Health Services spendingErnst & Young AHS review
