OPP arrest man suspected of running over icefishermen on Sand Lake almost a year ago

After almost a year of investigation, OPP have arrested a man they say was responsible for a hit and run that injured two icefishers on a frozen lake north of Kingston last February.

On Feb. 17, two friends, Josh Strugnell and Jordan Lambert, went ice fishing on Sand Lake, just west of Frontenac Provincial Park. The two stayed the night in separate ice huts, when suddenly, as they tell it, they were struck by a vehicle around 1 a.m.

“A truck came flying into our tents and I don’t really know what happened next,” Strugnell told Global News in an interview last year.

Strugnell says he lost consciousness for around one minute and Lambert was rendered unconscious for several minutes.

According to Strugnell, he saw a truck fleeing from the lake and two men running from the shores in his direction.

In the end, both men were treated at Kingston General Hospital for minor injuries and were later released.

On Monday, OPP announced they have charged 23-year-old Devon Berry of South Frontenac with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Berry was released on bail and is scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 20.

— With files from Kraig Krause.