Dowtown London selects Barbara Maly as new executive director

Send this page to someone via email

The London Downtown Business Association has a new leader taking the reins at the end of the month.

Barbara Maly will be taking over as executive director on Feb. 24.

She is leaving a 14-year career with the City of Guelph, where she currently works as the manager of economic development.

“Collaboration is going to be key, a shared vision, making sure we are all going towards the same path,” Maly told 980 CFPL on her plans for the role.

READ MORE: Budget deliberations get underway at London City Hall

“I think it’s all going to be about listening to members, understand what their objectives are, understanding what makes them tick.”

A statement released by Downtown London said the appointment of Maly was a unanimous decision.

Story continues below advertisement

With 14 years’ experience in municipal and economic development, she has led several projects and marketing and business plans in her current position.

She has also led and implemented several business start-ups and mentorship programs.

“With my years of experience with economic development and business development, I thought it would be a great opportunity,” Maly said.

Over the years, Maly has held a number of board positions on local business support agencies, like the Business Centre Guelph-Wellington and BIOEnterprise.

“All the stars seem to be aligning in downtown London, and I just think it’s an excellent opportunity to continue to build that momentum and move things forward,” Maly said.