On The Radar: Our February entertainment picks

TV

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Slice + hayu)

Release date: Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on Slice and Feb. 4 on hayu Canada

Picture this: Below Deck, but SWAY more drama. 😳😉Think you can handle it? #BelowDeckSailing is making waves this Monday! ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/ZF9mZKsZu2 — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 29, 2020

Slice sets sail on the newest iteration of the acclaimed franchise with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Trading in the motor yacht famed on Below Deck, this series is set on a luxury sailing yacht with a new crew and equally demanding charter guests looking to follow the wind as they cruise along the crystal-clear blue waters of Corfu, Greece.

Wall of Chefs (Food Network Canada)

Release date: Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Wall of Chefs will test the skill and nerves of Canada’s home cooks as they battle in the Wall of Chefs kitchen, under the towering shadow of twelve of the country’s best chefs known as “The Wall”. In each episode, four home cooks will enter the Wall of Chefs kitchen to face-off in three intense rounds of culinary challenges. The wall of chefs will offer colour commentary and expertise throughout the three rounds of the competition while tasting, judging, and eliminating one home cook after each round. The last cook standing will win the $10,000 cash prize and the respect of the wall of chefs.

The Sinner (Showcase)

Release date: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.

Executive produced by Jessica Biel, the highly anticipated third installment of the crime series The Sinner follows Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman, Independence Day) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. What Ambrose later uncovers is a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career. This season also stars Matt Bomer ( A Normal Heart) and Chris Messina ( The Mindy Project).

Survivor (Global)

Release date: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.

Survivor: Winners At War, the 40th season of the veteran competition series, premieres Feb. 12, and it’s doing something unprecedented — pitting winners against winners. For the 20th anniversary of Survivor, the series will unite the most memorable and celebrated champions from the past two decades. The castaways will fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor and an increased prize of $2 million, the largest jackpot in reality show history.

Outlander (W Network)

Release date: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.



The fifth season of Outlander sees a continuation of the Fraser family’s adventures, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task – and protecting it proves even more difficult – particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina, during a period of dramatic socio-political upheaval. Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the “fiery cross,” an ancient Scottish call to arms.

Hunters (Amazon Prime TV)

Release date: Friday, Feb. 21

Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

And so, they do what any vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.

Island of Bryan (HGTV)

Release date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m.

In Season 1 of Island of Bryan, viewers watched Bryan and Sarah Baeumler leave their home and business behind and move their family to an undeveloped island in the Bahamas in order to renovate and restore a run-down beachfront resort. Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off: after a rollercoaster year of construction, the resort’s grand opening date is set just a few months away. With the budget maxed out and more at stake than ever, Bryan and Sarah will have to tackle the seemingly impossible in order to transform the property into their spectacular vision: Caerula Mar Club.

Movies

Birds of Prey

Release date: Friday, Feb. 7

Birds of Prey serves as a sequel to 2016’s highly criticized Suicide Squad, which featured Jared Leto’s take on Batman‘s arch nemesis, the Joker. Birds of Prey, however, will not include the Joker, and instead will focus on his now former-girlfriend, Harley Quinn — who is portrayed by Academy Award-nominee, Margot Robbie. The Cathy Yan-directed film will unite Quinn with fellow DC Comic anti-heroes Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya, as they protect a young girl named Cassandra Cain, who is in danger from the notorious crime lord named Black Mask.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix)

Release date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.

The Photograph

Release date: Friday, Feb. 14

Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure) and LaKeith Stanfield (FX’s Atlanta) connect in a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved. When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist Michael Block (Stanfield).

Downhill

Release date: Friday, Feb. 14

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in Downhill.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release date: Friday, Feb. 14

The Sonic the Hedgehog cast stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey playing the notorious Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden (Westworld) as Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills. The remainder of the cast includes Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally. The plot of the movie will follow two small-town cops as they journey to San Francisco with Sonic to defeat Mr. Robotnik.

Music Releases

D Smoke, Black Habits

Release date: Friday, Feb. 7

Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Release date: Friday, Feb. 7

Pop Smoke, Meet The Woo 2

Release date: Friday, Feb. 7

Justin Bieber, Changes

Release date: Friday, Feb. 14

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Release date: Friday, Feb. 14

Anita Hamilton, Time Goes On

Airs on Kim’s Convenience on Tuesday, Feb. 18

Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man

Release date: Friday, Feb. 21

Concerts

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka’s tour will be at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Post Malone

Post Malone’s Runaway tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 14.

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez’s Chixtape Live show will be at the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Books

When I Was You by Minka Kent

Available Feb. 1

Good Reads

After barely surviving a brutal attack, Brienne Dougray rarely leaves her house. Suffering from debilitating headaches and memory loss, she can rely only on her compassionate new tenant, Dr. Niall Emberlin, a welcome distraction from the discomfiting bubble that has become her existence.

But Brienne’s growing confidence in her new routine is shaken when she stumbles across unsettling evidence that someone else is living as…her. Same name. Same car. Same hair. Same clothes. She’s even friended her family on social media. To find out why, Brienne must leave the safety of her home to hunt a familiar stranger.

The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley

Available Feb. 4

Good Reads

This is the story of a solitary green notebook that brings together six strangers and leads to unexpected friendship, and even love.

Julian Jessop, an eccentric, lonely artist and septuagenarian, believes that most people aren’t really honest with each other. But what if they were? And so he writes — in a plain, green journal — the truth about his own life and leaves it in his local café. It’s run by the incredibly tidy and efficient Monica, who furtively adds her own entry and leaves the book in the wine bar across the street. Before long, the others who find the green notebook add the truths about their own deepest selves — and soon find each other In Real Life at Monica’s Café.

—

