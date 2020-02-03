Menu

Health

Number of Ontario coronavirus investigations seem to be dropping, official says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 12:26 pm
TORONTO – Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the number of people under investigation in the province for the novel coronavirus seems to be dropping.

Dr. David Williams says it has been about 11 days since China imposed strict travel restrictions, essentially preventing people from leaving Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province where the virus originated.

Williams says that first wave of people who had been in Hubei province before the quarantine was imposed is now slowing.

READ MORE: Canadians with coronavirus symptoms won’t be allowed onto evacuation flight from China: official

Three of Canada’s four confirmed cases are in Ontario, and health officials say the patients in this province are all at home and doing well.

The most recent case, announced Friday, was a mild one that had initially tested negative, and officials say nearly all of the other negative results have been re-tested and confirmed since then.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials have found that coronavirus symptoms can appear up to 14 days after exposure, but Williams says it tends to be more like seven to nine days in young people.

READ MORE: Woman in her 20s confirmed as 3rd case of coronavirus in Ontario

