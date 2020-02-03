Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Burlington parking enforcement officer out after parking in accessible spaces: city official

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2020 12:53 pm
City of Burlington officials were alerted by residents this past weekend to a member of the parking enforcement team reportedly using accessible parking spaces.
City of Burlington officials were alerted by residents this past weekend to a member of the parking enforcement team reportedly using accessible parking spaces. BurlingtonDavid/Twitter

A contracted employee will no longer be working for the City of Burlington after city officials say the individual violated the city’s code of conduct.

City officials were alerted by residents through various social media platforms this past weekend about a member of the city’s parking services team allegedly using spaces specifically reserved for persons displaying a valid accessible parking permit.

Story continues below advertisement

Director of transportation services Vito Talone says Burlington staff and contractors are “well aware” of the behaviours expected when performing their job. He adds the actions of the individual in question are “completely unacceptable and out of line” with those values.

Talone stresses all municipal parking bylaws are “to be followed by everyone, with no exceptions.”

He says the individual involved will no longer be working for the City of Burlington and that transportation services staff will be following up with the enforcement contractor to ensure it does not happen again.

Additionally, all parking tickets issued by the enforcement officer will be reviewed to certify they were issued in accordance with the city’s policies and procedures.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burlingtonaccessible parkingCity of Burlingtonaccessible parking BurlingtonBurlington code of conductBurlington parking enforcementBurlington parking officer fired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.