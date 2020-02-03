Burlington parking enforcement officer out after parking in accessible spaces: city official

Send this page to someone via email

A contracted employee will no longer be working for the City of Burlington after city officials say the individual violated the city’s code of conduct.

City officials were alerted by residents through various social media platforms this past weekend about a member of the city’s parking services team allegedly using spaces specifically reserved for persons displaying a valid accessible parking permit.

Director of transportation services Vito Talone says Burlington staff and contractors are “well aware” of the behaviours expected when performing their job. He adds the actions of the individual in question are “completely unacceptable and out of line” with those values.

Talone stresses all municipal parking bylaws are “to be followed by everyone, with no exceptions.”

He says the individual involved will no longer be working for the City of Burlington and that transportation services staff will be following up with the enforcement contractor to ensure it does not happen again.

Additionally, all parking tickets issued by the enforcement officer will be reviewed to certify they were issued in accordance with the city’s policies and procedures.

