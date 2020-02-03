Menu

Crime

New Brunswick RCMP seek man wanted on several warrants

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:05 am
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for a man wanted on several warrants.
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for a man wanted on several warrants. Global News File

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they look for a man from Bath, N.B., who is wanted on several warrants.

According to police, Robert MacFarlane, 36, was scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 14, 2019 but failed to appear.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at that time, and although police have followed several leads to try and locate him, they have so far been unsuccessful.

Police say McFarlane faces charges stemming from several incidents that occurred between December 2018 and October 2019.

The charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, uttering threats and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police have provided a photo of MacFarlane, who is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighing 154 pounds.

Robert MacFarlane is wanted on several warrants by the New Brunswick RCMP.
Robert MacFarlane is wanted on several warrants by the New Brunswick RCMP. HO-RCMP

He has brown hair and blue eyes and is known to have access to a light green 2008 Ford Focus with New Brunswick licence plate NBN 458 and a 2010 white Ford Fusion with New Brunswick licence plate GYN 955.

Anyone with information on MacFarlane or his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 506-325-3015 or contact Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRCMPNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeWantedWoodstock Provincial CourtWoodstock RCMPBath New BrunswickRobert MacFarlane
