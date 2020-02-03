New Brunswick RCMP seek man wanted on several warrants

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they look for a man from Bath, N.B., who is wanted on several warrants.

According to police, Robert MacFarlane, 36, was scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 14, 2019 but failed to appear.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at that time, and although police have followed several leads to try and locate him, they have so far been unsuccessful.

Police say McFarlane faces charges stemming from several incidents that occurred between December 2018 and October 2019.

The charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, uttering threats and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police have provided a photo of MacFarlane, who is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighing 154 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and is known to have access to a light green 2008 Ford Focus with New Brunswick licence plate NBN 458 and a 2010 white Ford Fusion with New Brunswick licence plate GYN 955.

Anyone with information on MacFarlane or his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 506-325-3015 or contact Crime Stoppers.