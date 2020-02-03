RCMP investigating after human remains found in Yarmouth, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP say human remains have been discovered near the waterfront in Yarmouth, N.S.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, police say a person was walking near the waterfront when they spotted human remains in the harbour on the rocks by the shore.

READ MORE: Cab driver punched, robbed in downtown Halifax — police

The person immediately called 911 to report it to police.

The Mounties say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to investigate the incident.

2:07 Halifax police officer sentenced to jail for assaulting homeless man in 2018 Halifax police officer sentenced to jail for assaulting homeless man in 2018

Police say they are not releasing any information on the identity of the deceased at this time.

Story continues below advertisement