Canada

RCMP investigating after human remains found in Yarmouth, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:22 am
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in Yarmouth, N.S.
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in Yarmouth, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP say human remains have been discovered near the waterfront in Yarmouth, N.S.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, police say a person was walking near the waterfront when they spotted human remains in the harbour on the rocks by the shore.

The person immediately called 911 to report it to police.

The Mounties say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to investigate the incident.

Police say they are not releasing any information on the identity of the deceased at this time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
