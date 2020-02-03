Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Teen with cerebral palsy dies in China after sole caretaker quarantined for virus

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 3, 2020 8:25 am
China working to contain coronavirus outbreak after first death reported outside the country
WATCH: China working to contain coronavirus outbreak after first death reported outside the country

Chinese authorities removed two officials in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, over the death of a cerebral palsy patient whose father and sole caretaker was taken into quarantine.

“The local government was not practical and realistic when carrying out work and failed to perform its duty,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement.

READ MORE: Built in just 10 days, coronavirus hospital in China accepts first patients

Yan Cheng, 16, was found dead on Wednesday, a week after his father, was put into quarantine for the virus.

According to the website of the Hong’an town government, Yan’s father had asked his relatives, village officials and village doctors to take care his son.

Yan’s story was one of the top trending stories on Sina Weibo, a microblogging website akin to Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement
Chinese health officials offer guidelines to limit exposure to coronavirus as country prepares to return to work
Chinese health officials offer guidelines to limit exposure to coronavirus as country prepares to return to work

The Communist Party boss and town chief of Hong’an, where Yan lived, have been dismissed.

The CCDI on Thursday said that it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting the new virus that is spreading across the country.

© 2020 Reuters
ChinaCoronavirusWorld Health OrganizationWHOwuhanwhat is coronaviruswuhan chinacoronavirus symptomsWuhan coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.