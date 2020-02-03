Menu

Canada

1 person dead in Transcona house fire

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 7:25 am
A fire at a home in the 500 block of Grassie Boulevard in Transcona.
A fire at a home in the 500 block of Grassie Boulevard in Transcona. Submitted via Twitter

One person is dead after a fire in Transcona on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 500 block of Grassie Boulevard.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), heavy flames and thick smoke were coming from the home upon fire crews’ arrival.

After an immediate search inside, crews reportedly found one person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawn Nason, city councillor for the area, expressed his condolences online, sending thoughts and prayers to the family involved.

WFPS says the home suffered significant damage, however the cause remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

