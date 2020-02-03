1 person dead in Transcona house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person is dead after a fire in Transcona on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 500 block of Grassie Boulevard.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), heavy flames and thick smoke were coming from the home upon fire crews’ arrival.

READ MORE: City numbers show 2019 a busy year for Winnipeg firefighters

After an immediate search inside, crews reportedly found one person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawn Nason, city councillor for the area, expressed his condolences online, sending thoughts and prayers to the family involved.

WFPS says the home suffered significant damage, however the cause remains under investigation.

Saddened to learn of the death involved in tonight’s fire on Grassie Blvd. Thoughts and prayers for the family involved. #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/Ln4DBCWEIa — Shawn Nason (@ShawnNason) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement