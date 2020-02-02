Live Active Edmonton encourages people to exercise all year

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people turned out to Edmonton’s Rundle Park to kick off the Live Active campaign on Sunday.

It gives residents a chance to do fun things at a low cost or for free. The goal is to decrease barriers financially or physically so anyone can get involved with sports and active recreation.

There were a variety of activities at Sunday’s event, including skating, snowshoeing, push sledding and roasting marshmallows.

“We are trying to let the people of Edmonton know about all the wonderful facilities,” Coun. Tim Cartmell said. “We have all kinds of opportunities to get involved whether it’s in the winter or summer, indoors or outdoors.

“There will be an annual [Live Active] day, and we are hoping to get to a place where it’s a bit of a monthly thing.”

The city is hoping people will be active all year and has made a list of 97 ways to do that. It wants residents to show off using the hashtag #LiveActiveYEG.

Story continues below advertisement

“The social connections, the friendliness, the community and the mental health aspect… all physical activity, sport, recreation — they provide that,” said Brian Torrance, chair of the Edmonton Sports Council. “They provide belonging and friendships for children and youth that is really important.”

READ MORE: Free Admission Day in Edmonton could be replaced with new program

This comes after the city announced it might cancel Free Admission Day.

Since 2006, the last Sunday in September has given people free access to major attractions like the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the John Janzen Nautre Centre. Live Active could be a way to fill that hole, officials said.