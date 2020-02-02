Menu

Bodies of 2 men believed to be missing in Sooke, B.C., found, search continues for 3rd: RCMP

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 6:44 pm
Updated February 2, 2020 6:49 pm
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (AJ) Jensen were reported missing after not returning home late on Feb. 1, 2020.
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (AJ) Jensen were reported missing after not returning home late on Feb. 1, 2020. Facebook

RCMP say the bodies of two men believed to be missing in Sooke since Saturday have been found, with search and rescue crews still looking for a third member of the group.

Police said Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (AJ) Jensen were last seen leaving a residence on Otter Point Road around 11 p.m. in a blue pickup truck.

Members of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, along with family, friends and volunteers in the area spent Sunday searching for the trio, who are each 20 years old.

The truck was later found near the 3000-block of Sooke River Road early Sunday afternoon.

A short time later, RCMP confirmed two bodies had been found who were believed to be two of the missing men, but their identities have not been confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The search for the third missing man is still underway, with RCMP and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue combining their efforts in the search.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine the cause of death for the two men found.

The mother of one of the men said she could not say anything due to the police investigation.

