Police investigating shooting at Winnipeg apartment building

Winnipeg police remain tight-lipped about a shooting at a west end apartment building this weekend.
Two bullet holes appear to be seen in the door at the front entrance and another one through a separate window.
The building is located at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Home Street.
Police had the area taped off for much of the day on Saturday.
Other than confirming a shooting had occurred, police have not released any other information.
