Police investigating shooting at Winnipeg apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police remain tight-lipped about a shooting at a west end apartment building this weekend.

Two bullet holes appear to be seen in the door at the front entrance and another one through a separate window.

The building is located at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Home Street.

An apparent bullet hole can be seen through a basement window of the apartment building. Michael Draven/Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Police had the area taped off for much of the day on Saturday.

Other than confirming a shooting had occurred, police have not released any other information.