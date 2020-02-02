Menu

Crime

Police investigating shooting at Winnipeg apartment building

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 1:12 pm
A police officer is seen behind the front door of a Winnipeg apartment building, which appears to have bullet holes.
A police officer is seen behind the front door of a Winnipeg apartment building, which appears to have bullet holes. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police remain tight-lipped about a shooting at a west end apartment building this weekend.

Two bullet holes appear to be seen in the door at the front entrance and another one through a separate window.

The building is located at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Home Street.

An apparent bullet hole can be seen through a basement window of the apartment building.
An apparent bullet hole can be seen through a basement window of the apartment building. Michael Draven/Global News

Police had the area taped off for much of the day on Saturday.

Other than confirming a shooting had occurred, police have not released any other information.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeApartment BuildingWinnipeg shootingEllice AvenueBullet HolesWinnipeg West Endellice and home
